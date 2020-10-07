Michael Rae Tomeo



Sippery Rock



Michael Rae Tomeo, 73, of Key Largo, Florida, and Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Quality Life Center in Grove City, Pennsylvania.



He was born December 5, 1946, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Michael and Christine Casuccio Tomeo.



He graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City in 1964, Slippery Rock State College in 1973, and Community College of Allegheny County in 1996.



Michael also served in the United States Army and the Pennsylvania National Guard, earning the rank of Captain. Michael worked as an owner and superintendent in the construction trades.



Michael married Melba (Stahlman) Tomeo, who survives, on January 19, 1973. He is also survived by his son, Michael Tomeo; his daughter-in-law, Wendy White; and beloved grandson, Avery Michael. He is also survived by his sister, Michele (Kellen) McClendon; his niece, Lisa Ricci; and an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Michael loved his family, friends, and fishing.



Those wishing to honor his good heart might consider a donation to S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508 or any food program that provides meals to children.



There will be no services.



