1/1
Michael S. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael S. Young

North Sewickley Township

Michael S. Young, 61, of North Sewickley Twp, Pa., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was the son of the late William D. and Blanche M. (O'Brien) Young. He was born on January 15, 1959.

He is survived by the love of his life, Valerie Young; his beloved daughter, Amanda Young; and numerous cousins.

Mike was a 1977 graduate of Riverside High School and earned his degree from Geneva College. He met and married the love of his life, Valerie Shaffer, on March 4, 1989, and they were married 31 years. Mike enjoyed traveling with his family, especially going to Walt Disney World and the beach. He was known, by all who knew him, as a dedicated and loving dad, to his daughter, Amanda and he never missed a school field trip, band concert, gymnastics show, parade, dance show and even supported her at her mock trials. During Amanda's time in the marching band, he never missed a football game that she was marching in, nor anything at all that his daughter was a part of.

He worked for WBVP in Beaver Falls and he was the producer of the wrap up show, for high school football. He was currently employed by Lutheran Senior Life and was the Multimedia Coordinator, for the Zelienople Campus. He loved all things sports, especially high school football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also an avid bowler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William D. and Blanche M. O'Brien Young.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the funeral service will be private with Pastor Dan Muir officiating.

Due to CDC regulations, mask or face coverings are required for those who will be attending.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations, in Michael's name, to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved