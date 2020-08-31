Mollie R. Mazzanti



Formerly of Ellport



Mollie R. Mazzanti, 90, formerly of Ellport, passed away in Northview Estates on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



Born in New Castle on November 27, 1929, Mollie was the daughter of the late Luigi and Virginia Pacella Nocera. Mollie was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob "Jake" Mazzanti on October 27, 2015. They were married on July 9, 1947. Mollie was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. Mollie was a full time mother, she enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Surviving are her seven children, Virginia Rogers of Ellport, Jacob (Cynthia) Mazzant of Hermitage, Jeri (Ron) Rough of Ellport, David (Kimberly) Mazzant of Sharpsville, Joseph (Marsha) Mazzant of Hermitage, Dan (Terri) Mazzant of Ellwood City and Mark (Tammy) Mazzant of Ellport; a sister, Rita (Fred) Mazzanti of Franklin Twp.; a brother, Louis Nocera of Koppel; twenty-five grandchildren; forty-five great grandchildren and five great- great grandchildren.



Besides her parents and husband, Mollie was preceded in death by two brothers, Julius and Anthony Nocera; two sisters, Mary Vellone and Isabell Alberico; a grandson, Dan Mazzant, Jr. and a great-great granddaughter, Giovanna Mazzant.



Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. A Blessing Service will be offered at the Funeral Home following visitation at 5 p.m. with Fr. Mark L. Thomas.



Private burial will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store