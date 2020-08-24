1/1
Nancy McKeough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy McKeough

Ellwood City

Nancy McKeough, 77, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mildred (Gallaher) Koch and was born August 24, 1942, in Ellwood City, Pa.

She is survived by her children, Linda Dallies and her husband William of Ellwood City, James McKeough and his wife Haeng of Ellwood City, and David McKeough and his wife Lisa of South Carolina; grandchildren, Thomas McKeough, Kristin Custer, Ashley Freed and her husband Chris, and Kayla Matsook and her husband Nick, all of Ellwood City; and great-grandchildren, Darius, Avalise, Bradley, Gavin, Carson, Stone, and Rory.

Nancy was a graduate on Riverside High School and attended Garfield Business School and received her Associates Degree, but she was "Almost an M.D." She met and married the love of her life, Tom McKeough in 1956. She was in the business field for almost 50 years working as an insurance clerk in the medical field; after she retired, she was a caregiver. She was a member of Union Goodwill Community Church, for over 50 years. She loved to travel, especially trips to Disney World, in Florida and on cruises. She also enjoyed going to the theater to see plays and went every summer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved spending time with them. She also loved spoiling all the family dogs, especially Mikey. She loved Christmas and would put up a Christmas tree in every room, as it was her favorite holiday. She loved to give to people or anyone who needed anything. She was caring, loving, and always generous. She will be missed and loved, by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. McKeough, daughter, LuAnn Teapole; one son, Jerry McKeough; and brothers, Lonnie Koch, Alan Koch, and Terry Koch.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved