Nancy McKeough

Nancy McKeoughEllwood CityNancy McKeough, 77, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mildred (Gallaher) Koch and was born August 24, 1942, in Ellwood City, Pa.She is survived by her children, Linda Dallies and her husband William of Ellwood City, James McKeough and his wife Haeng of Ellwood City, and David McKeough and his wife Lisa of South Carolina; grandchildren, Thomas McKeough, Kristin Custer, Ashley Freed and her husband Chris, and Kayla Matsook and her husband Nick, all of Ellwood City; and great-grandchildren, Darius, Avalise, Bradley, Gavin, Carson, Stone, and Rory.Nancy was a graduate on Riverside High School and attended Garfield Business School and received her Associates Degree, but she was "Almost an M.D." She met and married the love of her life, Tom McKeough in 1956. She was in the business field for almost 50 years working as an insurance clerk in the medical field; after she retired, she was a caregiver. She was a member of Union Goodwill Community Church, for over 50 years. She loved to travel, especially trips to Disney World, in Florida and on cruises. She also enjoyed going to the theater to see plays and went every summer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved spending time with them. She also loved spoiling all the family dogs, especially Mikey. She loved Christmas and would put up a Christmas tree in every room, as it was her favorite holiday. She loved to give to people or anyone who needed anything. She was caring, loving, and always generous. She will be missed and loved, by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. McKeough, daughter, LuAnn Teapole; one son, Jerry McKeough; and brothers, Lonnie Koch, Alan Koch, and Terry Koch.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.