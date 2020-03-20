Home

NICK IERINO Jr.

NICK IERINO Jr. Obituary
Nick Ierino, Jr

New Castle

Mr. Nick Ierino, Jr, 83, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The Grove at New Wilmington, where he has resided for the past ten years.

Mr. Ierino was born on June 21, 1936, in Ellwood City to the late Nick and Mary (Torchio) Ierino Sr. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1954. For a period of time Nick had worked for the Borough of Ellwood City. He was a member of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church while living in Ellwood City and the St. Vitus Catholic Church while living in New Castle. He also was a member of the Sons of Italy #608 in Ellwood City and enjoyed playing bingo at the American Legion in New Castle.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Grace Ierino of Ellwood City and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Louise Badger, Rose Marie Cross, and Virginia Herko; his brothers, Domenick, Joseph, Samuel, and Frank Ierino and his brothers-in-law, Donald Badger and Carl Herko.

A private burial service will be held at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Ellwood City.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 20, 2020
