Nola J. Mainwaring
(nee Hazen)
Ellwood
Nola J. Mainwaring (Nee Hazen), 86 years, 11 months and 25 days, of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Born October 5, 1933, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Dallas E. and Mary Seaburn Hazen. She was married to the late Morris Mainwaring.
Nola was retired from the Blair Nursing Home where she worked as an LPN. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday school. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star #212. Nola enjoyed visits from her many family members, cooking for them and knitting. She especially liked to make scarves, hats, and blankets for her family. Some of her most cherished times were spent with her family and with her two dogs.
Survivors include two sons, Charles D. (Donna) Young of Cranberry Township, and Timothy H. Young of Ellwood City; two daughters, Susan P. (Leroy) Walworth of Portage, Ind., and Mary E. (Richard) Shallenberger of Ellwood City; daughter-in-law, Kathy Young of Ellwood City; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris; a son, Dennis Young; and a son-in-law, Robert Miller.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Diabetes Association
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.