Nora B.CanterburyEllwood CityNora B. Canterbury, 86, of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Quality Life Nursing Home in New Castle.Nora was born on March 30, 1934, in Shippingport, Pa., to the late J.T. and Rhoda Kitson. In her younger days, Nora worked on the Carrol Berry Farm in North Sewickley Twp. She also was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City. For many years she had a booth at the Ellwood City Arts Crafts and Food Festival featuring her crocheting talent. Most of all she loved being with her family.The last of 15 children she is survived by her daughter, Royellen Canterbury of New Castle; her grandchildren, Beth, Victoria, David, Donald, James "Jamie", Bill, Tabitha, and Tamara; her 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Rose Palmer, June King, and Carol Canterbury; and her son, Kenneth Canterbury.As per Nora's wishes, there will not be a public visitation or service. Inurnment will be at the Wurtemburg Cemetery.The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.