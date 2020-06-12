PATRICIA "PATTY" CACCIA
Patricia 'Patty' Caccia

Wurtemburg

Patricia 'Patty' Caccia, 72, of Wurtemburg, passed away in her residence on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after an extended illness.

Born in Ellwood City on January 2, 1948, Patty was the daughter of the late William and Clarabelle Deitrich Caccia.

Patty owned and operated Into Antiques and the Mezzanine Café on Portersville Road in Wurtemburg for over 20 years. Patty was very community minded and she enjoyed sharing her talent as a master gardener. She earned several awards and recognitions, highlighting her love for both her business and her community. She was named Best Italian Business of the Year in 2001, in 2004 she was a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year. She earned a Community Service Award from the Ellwood City Rotary Club in 2005 and in 2007 she won the Community Greening Award. Patty was always a business sponsor for the Municipal Women's Club yearly Christmas House Tour and she was a Relay For Life contributor. The Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce also recognized Patty for her "Outstanding Pride and Commitment to the Ellwood City Community".

Patty is survived by her three sons, Bill Domhoff, Jeff Domhoff and Mark Domhoff, all of Wurtemburg and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Patty at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 12, 2020.
