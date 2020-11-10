1/1
Patricia L. Badger
Patricia L. Badger

Lowell, North Carolina

Patricia L. Badger, 71, of Lowell, N.C., passed away after a brief illness at Atrium Hospital in Charlotte, N.C., on October 27, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Herman and Agnes (McKinnon) Ritzert and was born on August 20, 1949, in Grove City, Pa.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather M. Badger; grandson, Zachary Badger, as well as additional grandchildren, Britton Badger, Zan Badger, Stephanie Badger, Anna Badger, and Amber Badger; sisters, Linda Keller and her husband Scott, Mary Ann Frampton, and Janet Schreffler and her husband Dale; brother; Michael Ritzert and his wife Janis; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. She was a retired elementary school teacher and taught kindergarten for 20 plus years. Pat enjoyed her family, reading, crafting and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Ritzert and Donald Ritzert; and one grandson, Bradly Badger.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Portersville EMS, P.O. Box 306, Portersville, PA 16051.

Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 10, 2020.
