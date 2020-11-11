1/1
Patricia Louise (Carnahan) Newton
Patricia Louise (Carnahan) Newton

Formerly of Ellwood City

Our beautiful mother, Patricia Louise (Carnahan) Newton, went to be with our Lord, November 1, 2020.

She was born on September 25, 1929, to Dr. C. Richard Carnahan and Pearl Marie (Bookamer) Carnahan. She graduated in 1947 from Lincoln High School where she was the head majorette for the marching band. She also was a member of the drama club and Paul Gehm's choir. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang on KDKA's Starlets on Parade. Patricia was a student of the famous voice teacher Mr. Ralph Lewando of Pittsburgh and NYC. She was also an avid equestrian and gave this gift to her two daughters. She graduated from Geneva College with a B.S. in music education in 1968 and taught choir for a short time at Lincoln High School before moving to Colorado. She liked playing golf and traveling. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of over 70 years, Ralph W. Newton Jr., also of Ellwood City in 2019.

She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Marie (Newton) Opfer of Littleton, Colo. and Sandra (Patrick) O'Donnell of Castle Rock, Colo.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; also her brother, C. Richard (Patricia) Carnahan of California and Kenneth (Mary Ann) Carnahan of New Castle, Pa. She is also survived by her favorite cousin, Dr. Charles (June) Marion of Ellwood City, Pa.

She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.
