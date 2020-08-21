1/1
PATRICIA SWICK
Patricia Swick

Ellwood City

Patricia Swick, 77, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away on August 17, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Miller Humphrey, born on May 14, 1943, in Zelienople, Pa.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Homner and her husband Marty; sons, John Swick and his fiancée, Melinda of Ellwood City and Chris Swick and his wife, Christine; grandchildren, Kacie Hulick and her husband, Dave, Adrieanna Pease and her husband, Brian, Kyle Swick, Ashley Pennington, Cheyanne Swick and Alicia Swick; great-granddaughters, Leila Hulick and Preslee Pease; great-grandsons, Dillon Pease and Max Pease; brothers, Don Humphrey and Tom Humphrey and sister, Linda Newhouse and her husband, Bob.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She loved going to the mountains, with her family and spending time in her garden. She enjoyed playing bingo and playing cards. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Swick; two children, Beth Swick and Richard Swick and one brother, Jim Humphrey.

Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
