Paul 'Skip' Reinheimer
Formerly of Ellport
Paul 'Skip' Reinheimer, age 89, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home in Groveport, Ohio.
Born September 20, 1931, in Ellport, Pennsylvania, Paul was the oldest child of Paul and Frances Reinheimer. He graduated with the Class of 1949 from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, where he met his wife, Andree JoAnn (Clark) Reinheimer. Paul served eight years in the United States Army and Army Reserve during the Korean Conflict. One of his fondest memories was having the privilege of participating in the October 2018 Honor Flight Columbus Trip to Washington, D.C. Both Paul and JoAnn were longtime member of Eastview United Methodist Church in Whitehall, Ohio, and were especially active volunteers of the church's food pantry.
Paul was a loving and devoted father to his three girls, Kim (Ray Shearer), Kevan (Bill Given), and Kelli (Dave Wehrle). But he found his true calling in his role as "Paw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Matt and Jen Shearer, Pete Shearer and Rachel Estepp, Andy and Liz Given, Marlowe and Jude, Philip and Meagan Given, Holdy and GB, and Kelsey and Keaton Wehrle.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother-in-law, Frank Mathieu.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Eileen (Chuck) Kirkham and Nancy Mathieu and many other extended family and friends.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, individual family celebrations of Paul's life will be held on Veteran's Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
