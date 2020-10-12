1/1
Peter J. Agostinelli
Peter J. Agostinelli

Franklin Township

Mr. Peter J. Agostinelli, 93, of Franklin Twp., passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp.

Mr. Agostinelli was born on December 25, 1926, in Ellwood City, to the late Peter and Esther (Dinello) Agostinelli. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1944, and enlisted into the U.S. Army. Mr. Agostinelli worked for the National Tube Mill as a boiler-maker and later at Strohecker's in Enon Valley, where he did welding design. He is a member of the Union Goodwill Community Church in Franklin Twp. Mr. Agostinelli was known for his love of cooking, and especially baking. He was a family man, who loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed brick laying and working with cement block, helping to construct homes for his family members alongside his uncle Tony.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred (Burke) Agostinelli, whom he married on July 2, 1946; his daughter, Nancy (Michael) Gilliland of Portersville; his son, Robert (Marcie) Agostinelli of Ellwood City; his grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Hart, Steven (Julie) Hart, and Ryan (Angela) Hart; his great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Chloe, Logan, Peyton, and Mia Hart; and his brother, John (Martha) Agostinelli of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Alfred and Richard Agostinelli.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Agostinelli's name may be made to the Union Goodwill Community Church located at, 950 East Street, Ellport, PA 16117.





Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
