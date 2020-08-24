Ralph C. Hazen



Formerly of Ellwood City



Ralph C. Hazen, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away August 19, 2020, at Manorcare in Oak Lawn, Ill.



Ralph was born in Ellwood City on September 5, 1942, to the late Chester and Garnet Hazen. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the destroyer, USS Soley, which was part of the Cuban Blockade. He later worked at B&W and the EC Forge. He sponsored and coached various sport teams and strongly supported the youth of the community. He was a member of the Ellwood/Wampum Rod and Gun Club, Elks, Moose, Eagles, American Legion, and the VFW. Ralph and his wife Joyce operated the North Side Bar in Ellwood City and later owned Paramount Printing and Graphics in Gary, Ind. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and casino trips with his wife and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Robbie.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Minteer Hazen, and two sisters, Joyce DeMarco and Elaine Brock. Ralph was an easy going prankster who always turned any event into a party. He had a unique way of always seeing the bright side of life and will be missed by many.



