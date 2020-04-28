|
Ralph R. Evans
North Sewickley Township
Ralph R. Evans, 82, of North Sewickley Twp., Ellwood City passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence.
Born September 23, 1937, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Raymond Ross and Florence Mae (Wemer) Evans. He was married to Frances (Murphy) Evans for 57 years when she passed away May 10, 2019.
Ralph was an excellent mechanic and operated a motorcycle repair shop at his home in the 70 and 80s. He enjoyed raising cows and goats. Ralph enjoyed going to auctions especially at the Butler Auto Auction and Rogers Equipment Auction.
Survivors include two sons, Raymond Evans and George (Terry) Evans, both of Ellwood City; three daughters, Florence Evans of Cranberry Twp., Mary (Charles) Hill of Enon Valley and Arlene (Michael) Leist of Ellwood City; sister, Bertha Wright of Hardyville; eighteen grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Radich, Ethel Hairhoger, and Elizabeth Miller and a son, Raymond LaVerne Evans in infancy.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020