Ray B.
Sutherland
Franklin Township
Ray B. Sutherland, 59, of Franklin Twp., Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born August 12, 1960, in Connellsville, Pa., he was the son of the late Ray Sutherland and Willa Fern (Shelling) Sutherland of Hopwood, Pa. He was married to Marcia Greenberg Sutherland for 35 years as they were married June 9, 1985. She survives.
Ray graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1978, and Penn State University with an Engineering Degree in 1985. He earned his MBA from Point Park University in 2011. Ray worked as a Civil Engineer in Land Development. Most recently he worked for Civil and Environmental Consultants Inc. in Pittsburgh. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking and clay shooting. He also enjoyed playing pool with the APA League at Rick's Place. Ray was a member of the Ellwood City Saxon Club and the Castlewood Rod and Gun Club. He loved to go on long motorcycle trips and listening to music, especially the blues.
In addition to his mother and wife, survivors include two children, Ray Matthew (Kayleigh Vetovich) Sutherland and Pamela Hoffman, all of Ellwood City; two grandchildren, Amelia Grace and Langston James Hoffman; sister, Kathy (Mitch) Masi of Hopwood; his in-laws, Sam and Beverly Greenberg of Ellwood City and two sister-in-laws, Michelle (Michael) Wilson of Ellwood City and Diane (Michael) Kane of Delaware. He also leaves behind best friends, Bill and Crystal Welsh of Ellwood City.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. A Celebration of Ray's Life will take place at 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellwood City Public Library, the Humane Society, or aamds.org.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Feb. 21, 2020