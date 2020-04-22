Home

Ray Miller

Ray Miller Obituary
Ray Miller

Kingsport, Tennessee

Ray Miller, age 87, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord he loved Saturday, April 18, 2020.

He retired from Kingsport Foundry and was an active member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. He was in the music ministry, Sunday school teacher and various other activities within the church. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a friend of many people, and a great neighbor.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Clara Miller; first wife, B. Ruth Miller; brother, Hobart Miller; and two sisters, Marian Martin, and Velva Hildebrand.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Miller; two daughters, Susan Powell and husband Ed, and Karen Ruble; grandchild, Rosa Ruble; four stepchildren, Marty Hughes, Judy Miles, Lester Arnold and Jo Arnold; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Brown officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.christiansells.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Methodist Church at 631 Lebanon Road, P. O. Box 6027, Kingsport, Tennessee 37663.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 22, 2020
