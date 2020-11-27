Raymond
Theodore Sockaci
New Sewickley Township
Raymond Theodore Sockaci, age 92, of New Sewickley Twp., Pa., passed away after a brief illness on November 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.
Born December 29, 1927, in Franklin Twp., Pa., he was the son of the late John D. Sockaci and Adrienne Pelissier Sockaci also from New Sewickley Twp., Pa.
Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, daughters, Charlet Pelissier (Dwight) of Santa Fe, N.M. and Marilyn Yarnell (David) of East Rochester, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Sockaci (Bruce) of New Sewickley Twp., Pa.; stepdaughter, Jennifer Barabe of Sevierville, Tenn. and his sister, Audrienne Hanes of Leesburg, Fla. Also surviving are grandchildren, John Rykaczewski (Michelle) of Santa Fe, N.M., Darren Sockaci (Allison) of Harmony, Pa., Natalie Fratangeli (Dino) of Raccoon Township, Pa. and Marcus Yarnell of Manassas Park, Va. and his great-grandchildren, David Conner of Leeper, Pa., Anthony, Faith, and Grace Fratangeli of Raccoon Township, Pa. and Addison and Mason Sockaci of Harmony, Pa. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews, who loved his vibrant, one-of-a-kind personality and spontaneous sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Reed Sockaci Boyd; his second wife, Margaret Ramsey Sockaci; his son, Bruce David Sockaci; his grandson, David Bruce Sockaci and his brothers, John Eugene and Zachary Sockaci.
Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post # 512 in Unionville.
As Raymond was fond of saying, he loved anything to do with wheels and his life's work reflected that passion. After leaving the service he worked on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, then became an independent truck driver hauling steel on the east coast. His expertise with troubleshooting and repairing his rigs and other vehicles led to him establishing and operating Sockaci Garage and Auto Repair Shop, which he ran for many years until his retirement.
He was an avid collector of cars. Once asked by a family member how many cars he had owned during his life, he confessed that he had lost count. One of his favorites was a 1959 Pontiac Bonneville with its creamy white leather interior and gleaming tail fins, which he lovingly maintained in pristine condition for many years.
His other delight was dogs. His eyes would sparkle when he talked about all the dogs he had adored over the years. His beloved Coco will be in the care of his daughter, Charlet
Besides his family, Raymond was loved and respected by many in the community. He made friends easily and was often asked to accompany them on excursions and long trips. His joviality and sense of adventure made him the perfect travel companion. He collected priceless memories that he shared with friends and family members with his characteristic zest.
His daughters will hold Raymond's Life Celebration at a future date.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Rd., Suite 100, Valencia, PA 16059, and or to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.
Arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.