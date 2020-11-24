Richard A. Grymes
Wampum
Richard A. Grymes, 78, of Wampum, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Butler VA Community Living Center following a courageous 50 year battle with MS.
Born February 6, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Amos and Gertrude Harris Grymes . He was married to Shirley Wilson Grymes who survives.
Richard was a graduate of Wampum High School, Class of 1960. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and belonged to the American Legion Post # 749 in Wampum. He retired after 32 years from Medusa/Cemex Cement. An active member of the First Baptist Church in Chewton, he served as a trustee and former treasurer. Richard loved God and attending church. He was an avid Pirate and Steelers fan, and enjoyed the casino. He was a kind and loving husband to his wife, and an amazing father to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Shirley; three sons, Richard (Candace) Grymes, Ronald (Amy) Grymes and Rodney Grymes; daughter, Renee Grymes; nine grandchildren, Brittni, Ronald II, Aaron, Alex, Sara, Micah, Rodney II, Hannah, and Dante Grymes; two great grandchildren, Kayden Grymes and Eva Constant; three Godchildren, Larraine Ashby, and Robin and Jody Scott.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church-Chewton. His Pastor Rev. Eric Board will officiate. Military Rites will be observed by the New Castle Veteran's Honor Guard.
Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.
