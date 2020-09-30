Robert H. Lauten



Fombell



Robert H. Lauten, 87, of Fombell, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at UPMC Passavant McCandless.



Born in Zelienople on November 1, 1932, Robert was the son of the late George and Esther Rape Lauten. He married the former Evelyn Dawson on March 23, 1956. He and Evelyn owned and operated Lauten's Dairy Farm in Fombell.



In addition to his wife, Evelyn, Robert is survived by his children, Burt (Janet) Lauten, Sr., of Ellwood City, Lynn Lippert of Ellwood City, Diane Durnell of Evans City and Kenneth (Brenda) Lauten of Fombell; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two sisters, Ruth Thoma of Butler and Ethel Mae (Lloyd) Hall of Fombell.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Marie Hart, Jean Davidson and Betty Brown.



Friends will be received on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Bupp. Entombment will follow in the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store