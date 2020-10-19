Ronald Jack 'The Mayor' Guy
Chewton
Ronald Jack "The Mayor" Guy, 71, of Chewton, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.
Born November 30, 1948, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Neil A. and Shirley J. Kissick Guy. He was married to Karole J. Abate Guy on September 15, 1973.
Jack graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. He was employed as a millwright at the B&W for 21 years. Following B&W, he was employed at Medusa, Testmark Industries in East Liverpool, and most recently at Lowe's in New Castle.
An accomplished baseball and softball player and coach, he was inducted into the County League Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Chewton Polish Club's pool team. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jack always had a nice garden and liked cooking. His most cherished moments were family time and being with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife at home; two sons, Bryan J. (Nan) Guy of Zelienople and R.J. Guy, II of New Castle; two sisters, Sandy (John) Allwine of Brunswick, Ohio, and Ricki (Jim) D'Amico of Florida; brother, Alan Guy of Florida; two grandsons, Jaxson Bryan and Memphis James Guy; one granddaughter, Celia Monroe Guy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Eric Allwine.
The family will announce a celebration of life service at a later date.
