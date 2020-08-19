1/1
Rosalee J. Blatchford
Rosalee J. Blatchford

Ellwood City

Rosalee J. Blatchford, 101, of Ellwood City, passed away at the residence of her daughter on August 17, 2020.

Born February 12, 1919, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late John and Cora (White) Snare. She was married for 63 years to Alfred L. Blatchford who passed away September 3, 2004.

Rosalee was a member of Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1937. She was an associate member of the Ellwood City Hospital Auxiliary. Rosalee's most cherished time was spent with family.

Survivors include a daughter, Donna (Alan) Weyand of North Sewickley Twp.; brother, Robert Snare of Ellwood City; three grandchildren, Haley (George) Allison, Carrie (Mike) Farrow, and Bryan Weyand; six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Alexea, Alyssa, Taylor, Faith, and Aubree; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Lee Blatchford in 1954; five sisters, Beulah Stasick, Hilda Latiano, Audrey Pander, Dorothy Eicholtz, and Ruth Snare in infancy; and six brothers, Gerald, Raymond, Howard, Jack, Russell and Paul Snare.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. The Rev. Tod Custer will officiate. Final interment will take place in Locust Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for the kindness and compassion shown to Rosalee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, the Ellwood City Library or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
