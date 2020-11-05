Rosemarie Kineston



Shennango Township



Rosemarie Kineston, 63 of Shenango Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in the ER of UPMC Jameson Hospital.



Born on February 26, 1957, Rosemarie was the daughter of the late George Russell and Gloria M. Catale Jones.



She is survived by her husband, David Kineston whom she married on July 26, 1975. Rosemarie was a self-employed auctioneer. She conducted the monthly auctions at the Wayne Township Fire Hall. Rosemarie was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. She enjoyed traveling and visiting casinos but her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, Rosemarie is survived by her sons, David (Anna) Kineston, Jr. and Daniel (Tina) Kineston, both of New Castle; a brother, George (Kathy) Jones of Crossville, Tenn.; her five grandchildren, Dillon, Madison, Hemi, Tina and Laela and her three great grandchildren, Isabella, Savannah and Bentley.



Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church on Saturday at 12 p.m. by Fr. Phillip Farrell.



Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.



