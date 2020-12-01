Roxanne L. Gwilt
Wayne Township
Roxanne L. Gwilt, 60, of Wayne Twp., passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.
Born October 24, 1960, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Dorothy Chapman Newton. She was married to Randy Gwilt for 15 years, he survives.
Roxanne was a 1978 graduate of Lincoln High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church. She worked at the Passavant Retirement Center for over 20 years. Roxanne enjoyed playing pool, poker, bowling, and bingo. She enjoyed attending garage sales. Her most cherished time was spent with her family.
In addition to her husband, Randy, survivors include two daughters, Beth (Tony) Boffo of New Brighton and Sherri (Steve) Bokor of Ellwood City; her son, Todd (Denise) Campbell of Beaver Falls; two sisters, Emily Weaver of Ellwood City, and Charlene (Ted) Bohizic of New York; two brothers, Leonard "Bud" (Mary) Newton of Maryland, and Russell Herko of New Galilee; two grandchildren, Ryan and Julia Boffo, who were her everything; her beloved cat, Mittens and three granddogs, Luna, Chance, and Harley.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Campbell; two sisters, Judy Bender and Joyce Kraynak and two nephews, Daniel Lumley and Bobby Campbell.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Slippery Rock Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Passavant Retirement Center.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
