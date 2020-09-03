1/1
RUSSELL E. BARGE
Russell E. Barge

Formerly of Ellwood City

Russell E. Barge, 66, of New Castle, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away at Jameson Hospice at Jameson Hospital following a 3-month battle with cancer.

Mr Barge was the son of the late Howard L. and Rose Mary (Frisk) Barge of Ellwood City. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his domestic partner of over 30 years Joyce Rigotti. Mr Barge attended Riverside High School where he was an accomplished swim team diving champion, he competed in meets at many regional colleges and universities. Russell, known to many as "Rusty", was a gunsmith for several years. He was especially known for his gun bluing techniques and building beautiful gun stocks by hand. He also worked for Dougherty Gun Smith Shop on Dinnerbell Road in Butler for several years. Russ was also employed by USPS Mahoningtown, Double R Enterprises and Hydrill Incorporation. For the past 15 years, Russell has worked in the tool and dye department at VEKA Incorporated, Fombell, Pa. Russell was a sailor in the United States Navy and spent time serving on the USS Yellowstone. He was stationed in various regions of the U.S., including Charleston, S.C., San Diego, Calif. and Washington DC. Mr Barge was an avid sportsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Russell Barge is survived by many loving family members, including: Bobbi Lee Taylor daughter of Muncie, Ind.; four brothers, Larry Barge and Shirley Pierce of Wellston, Ohio, Preston Barge of Lewisburg Tenn., Tony Barge of Ellwood City and James and Mary Barge of Ellwood City; also extended family surviving, Donna Dilullo (Rick) New Middletown, Ohio, Debbie Bradley (RickO of Edinburg, Pa.), and the late David Cornelius of Slippery Rock, Pa. and a step grandson, Nikko Bryant of New Castle,

A special thanks to his sister-in-law Mary (Jonnette) Barge for her unending love and compassion as she provided care for Russell during his final 3 months of life. Also, thanks to the medical teams, and healthcare providers at Jameson Hospital in New Castle, and The Grove (formerly Evergreen) of Harmony, PA.

Family will receive friends at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, FOUNTAIN AVENUE, ELLWOOD CITY, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
