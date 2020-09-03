Ruth E. Kuntz
Ellwood City
Ruth E. Kuntz, 98, of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence.
Born October 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Martha (Barkley) McClymonds. She was married to the late George Kuntz. They were married in November of 1950 in the middle of the snow of 1950 by a snow plow driver at the Dixie Inn in Portersville.
Ruth graduated in 1939 from Portersville High School. She was the last surviving graduate from her class. Following high school, she helped a family raise ten kids and worked at Humphrey's Store (Cals'). Ruth cleaned houses for many families in the Ellwood City area and did their washing and ironing. She was a member of Bell Memorial Church where she taught Sunday school and helped with the rummage sale for many years. Ruth sold Avon for nearly 50 years and achieved President's Club status. She enjoyed gardening and was known for her semi-annual garage sales.
Survivors include a son, David (Kathy) Kuntz of Ellwood City; a daughter, Betty (Rich) Platt of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Kim (Jason) Allwine, Jennifer Platt, and Kelly (Jay) Hawk; two great-grandchildren, Jadyn Allwine, and Tim (Kayla Ellis) Walton; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ayden Coss and Wesley Walton.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, siblings, Paul McClymonds and Helen Stickle, and granddaughter, Christy Walton.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 4 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Fountain Avenue, Ellwood City. The Rev. Keith Black will officiate. Final interment will take place in Savannah Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bell Memorial Church or the donor's choice.
The family wished to extend their special thanks to her wonderful team of providers from Vitas Healthcare.
