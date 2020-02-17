Home

Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
SAMUEL MEREDITH KELLY

SAMUEL MEREDITH KELLY Obituary
Samuel

Meredith Kelly

Wampum

Samuel Meredith Kelly, 68, of Wampum, passed away on February 12, 2020, in Wayne Township.

He was the son of the late Phillip and Eileen (Guy) Kelly and was born on October 9, 1951, in Ellwood City.

He is survived by one brother, Chuck Kelly of Wampum; sisters, Phyllis Kwolek of Wampum and Jo Morlan of East Palestine, Ohio; nephews, Charlie Kelly, Jr., Jonathan Kelly and his wife, Kelly of Wampum and Scott McCown and his wife, Robin of New Castle; niece, Bridget McDanel and her husband, Melvin of New Castle; great nephews, Darrell Harding and his wife, Annette, Christopher Houston and his wife, Alyssha, Jamie Houston and his companion, Kirsten and Joshua McCown, all of New Castle, Corey McCown and his wife, Adrianna of Georgia, Matthew Kelly of Wampum and Isaac Houston of New Castle.

He worked as a farmer and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Interment will be in Clinton Cemetery, Wampum, Pa.

Arrangements entrusted to TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.

You may read the obituary, sign his guestbook, or send condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020
