Shawn William SutchFormerly of Ellwood CityShawn William Sutch, 54, formerly of Ellwood City, presently of Aliquippa, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Heritage Valley Medical Center.Shawn was born on August 12, 1965, in Ellwood City, to the late Richard Lee Sutch, Sr. and Wanda W. (Snyder) Sutch of Ellwood City. He had graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1984.Shawn is survived by his mother; his brothers, Mark Sutch of Indiana, and Rick Sutch of Koppel; and his good friend, Susan Caldwell of New Castle.He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.As per the Shawn's wishes, there will not be a public service.Memorial contributions in Shawn's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.