1/1
Shirley A. Partridge
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A.

Partridge

Ellwood City

Shirley A. Partridge, 86, of Ellwood City, Wayne Twp., passed away peacefully, on November 19, 2020, at her son's home. She was the daughter of the late Donald R. and Genevieve (Henry) Scoville and was born November 11, 1934, in Evans City, Pa.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Burkholder of Englewood, Fla.; her son, Larry Honneffer and his wife Theresa of Chippewa; granddaughters, Lori Burkholder of Englewood, Fla., Alethea Steffler and her husband Mitchell of Chippewa, Brittany Perri and her husband Nicholas of Boalsburg, Pa.; and Cierra Comer and her husband Timothy of Watertown, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Logan Steffler and Chad Steffler, both of Chippewa, and William Lawrence Perri of Boalsburg, Pa.; one sister, Donna Scoville of Butler; and one brother; Donald Scoville and his wife Mary Ann of Renfrew, Pa.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Evans City High School. She married the love of her life Donald Honneffer in 1953, in Ellwood City. They moved to San Diego, Calif., while Donald was serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning from serving his country, Donald and Shirley moved back to Ellwood City, where they raised their two children. They were longtime members of Knox Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed bowling and gardening and spending time with her family. Upon Donald's death in 1983, she began to volunteer more of her time at the Ellwood City Hospital and attended and was involved with different organizations at her church. In 1992, Shirley married her second husband, Edward Partridge; they were married until his passing, in April 2020.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Warren Honneffer and her second husband, Edward Partridge.

Due the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Professional Family Hospice Providers for the care and kindness and making Shirley's final days comfortable and peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations, in Shirley's name be made to Family Hospice at https://www.familyhospicepa.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved