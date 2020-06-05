Shirley Ann Mathews
Shirley Ann Mathews

New Castle

Shirley Ann Mathews, 74, of New Castle, Pa., departed this life for her heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Juan Razo and Phyllis (Saunders) Razo and was born November 29, 1945, in Ellwood City, Pa.

She leaves to cherish her memory by her daughter, Sonya Mathews Johnson of New Castle, Pa.; sons, Andrew Mathews of New Castle, Pa., and Julius Carper of Ambridge, Pa.; granddaughter, Tatyana Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and godson, Samuel Razo, Jr. Shirley is also survived by one brother, John (Diane) Razo of New Castle, Pa.; two sisters, Romana Razo Carper of Ambridge, Pa., and Juanita Razo Cuspard of Almeda, Calif.; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Shirley worked at Alsy Lighting in Ellwood City, Pa. Shirley loved to play bingo, paint figurines, and spend time with her loving family. Shirley married the love of her life, Howard Benjamin Mathews, on December 25, 1970, and they were married 35 years.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Benjamin Mathews; three brothers, Andrew Bailey, Marcus Razo, and Samuel Razo; and one sister, Emma Jean Thompson.

She leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the cemetery chapel of Castle View Memorial Gardens, located at 3010 Wilmington Rd., New Castle, Pa., where her interment will take place. Pastor Jimmy Johnson officiating.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
