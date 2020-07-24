Shirley Jean Teets Carbeau
Ellwood City
Shirley Carbeau, 91, of Ellwood City (Marion Township, Beaver County), passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. She was at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born in New Sewickley Township on April 3, 1929, to the late Clifford Arthur Teets and the late Bertha Cecelia Householder Teets. She was the surviving matriarch of fourteen siblings who preceded her.
She was a 1946 graduate from Zelienople High School. During World War II, Shirley organized classmates to actively correspond with hometown soldiers who were active in theater. She was an energetic cheerleader known for perpetually being late to school, as her brother needed to complete his milk run before they could get to school.
She was fondly known as "Kiki" by her grandchildren and close friends and is especially remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother. She met her husband of 67 years, Bernard (Ben), while waitressing at the Kaufman House in Zelienople, and waited for his return from military service and college to wed. Kiki was an active golfer for many years and felt modest pride in the occasional tournament win at the Connoquenessing Country Club. As a passionate gardener, she founded the Town & Country Garden Club and remained active in her homestead gardens through her last week. Kiki was a lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City, where she married Ben, baptized her children and married her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Wise Carbeau. Surviving family members are C. William Carbeau III and his wife, Karen (Naples, Fla.), Cynthia C. Caldwell and her husband, David (Ellwood City, Pa.), Lore C. Flynn and her husband, Charles (Amissville, Va.) and Mark B. Carbeau and wife, Cheryl (Concord, Mass.); thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A private family service and celebration of Shirley's life with her pastor, the Rev. Peggy Suhr-Barkley, officiating will be held at the ZELIENOPLE COMMUNITY MAUSOLEUM, followed by a private entombment for immediate family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 207 Spring Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate/
).
.