Shirley P. GotjenEllwood CityMrs. Shirley P. Gotjen, 59, of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.Mrs. Gotjen was born in Ellwood City on November 2, 1960, to the late Paul and Shirley (Craven) Hogue. She had attended Lincoln High School, and worked at making her house a home. Shirley enjoyed decorating for the holidays, cross stitching, reading, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family. She also loved taking care of her cats.She is survived by her husband, Daniel Gotjen whom she married on November 21, 1985; her daughter, Sherrie (Jason) Schliffka of Fombell; her son, Garrett Gotjen of Ellwood City; and her grandchildren, Austin and his fiancée Mackenzie and Cale Schliffka, Tabitha Gotjen, and Michelle Wilson. She is also survived by her brother, David (Monique) Hogue of Slippery Rock Twp.A private visitation and service will be held for the family at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Nathaniel Wilson officiating. Interment will be at the Slippery Rock Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellwood City Area Public Library.