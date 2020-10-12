Stanley A. Wrona



Elwood City



Stanley A. Wrona, 86, of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph in Baden.



Born in New Castle on October 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Stanley S. and Stella Bartkowski



Wrona. He married the former Joan Jaskey on October 24, 1959, and she preceded him in death on December 6, 2011.



A graduate of New Castle High School and the University of Cincinnati, Stanley worked for Medusa and later Cemex as an assistant plant manager. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Holy Redeemer Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister and member of the Special Activities Group. Stanley was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and he enjoyed golfing with his work friends.



Stanley is survived by his children, Pamela (David Salazar) Wrona of Hawthorne, Calif., Stephen (Aida) Wrona of New Castle, Carolyn (Paul) Sroka of Ellwood City and Suzanne (Robert) Dunning of Rolesville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Chelsea and Carson Sroka, James "J.R.", Cory and Marissa Dunning and Stephen Wrona; three great-grandchildren, Arianna and Ryker Craig and Avery Dunning; and two brothers, Edward Wrona of New Castle and William Wrona of Pulaski.



In addition to his parents and his wife, Stanley was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Wrona.



Friends were received on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, October 12th at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church with Fr. Mark Thomas. Entombment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.



