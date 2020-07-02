1/1
Stephanie R. Barber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie R. Barber

Edinburg

Stephanie R. Barber, 48, Edinburg, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, unexpectedly at her residence.

Born July 18, 1971, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of Cherin R. Foreman Small. She was a graduate of Lawrence County Vo-Tech and the Butler County Community College with a degree in accounting. A dedicated mother, she especially enjoyed attending her sons activities. She was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman's Club in Hillsville; she enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

In addition to her mother, survivors include two sons, Christopher P. Barber, II and Codey R. Barber with whom she resided; two sisters, Michelle Stevens of New Castle and Brenda Malinowsky of Aiken, S.C.; and her former husband, Chris Barber of Middletown Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Mary Irene Foreman and an uncle, Richard Foreman.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City Marshall Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved