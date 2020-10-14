Stephen R. Weir
North Sewickley Township
Stephen R. Weir, 59, of North Sewickley Twp., formerly of Ellwood City passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, October 12, 2020 from a heart attack.
Born February 11, 1961, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Willard and Shirley (Kolitz) Weir.
Steve retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2013. He worked as a carrier and then in area maintenance departments. Steve graduated from Lincoln High School in 1979. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years then served with the New Castle National Guard for many years.
Steve was proud to be an "Ellwoodian" where he enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling, and playing pool. He formerly served as the president of the pool league. Steve cared about the people of Ellwood too. He organized numerous Poker Runs for various benefits. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his camp in Tionesta. Steve had a love for all music. He cherished time spent with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Bonnie Boyle Weir; two daughters, Ang (David) Cross of Shenango Twp., and Danielle (Daniel) Ritchie of Fombell; two sons, Stephen R. (Bailey) Weir Jr. of Findlay Twp., and Daniel Weir of Ellwood City; brother, William (Sue) Weir of Ellwood City; sister, Vonda (Joe) McElhinny of Middlesex Twp.; five grandchildren, Tanner and Gavin Cross, Lainey Weir, Daniel Ritchie Jr., Olive Ritchie and another one on the way in February. He is also survived by five sister by-laws, four brother by-laws, and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Sowash.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.