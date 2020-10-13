Sylvia Ann (Pazsint) SicreeEllwood CitySylvia Ann (Pazsint) Sicree, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.She was born November 16, 1936, in Ellwood City, Pa., to the late Alexander and Alice Pazsint. Sylvia was the 1954 Lincoln High Valedictorian, and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Duquesne University. A devout Christian and dedicated mother, she was a long-time active Gem and Mineral enthusiast.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 2017, and sister Grace in 2013.She is survived by her sister, Rose and four brothers, James, Daniel, Thomas, and Michael; her sons, Stephen Sicree, Andrew Sicree, David Sicree and Matthew Sicree; daughters, Alice Bean, Elizabeth Probst, Kathryn Bobb, and Joan Sicree, and twenty-five grandchildren.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, at the church.Sylvia will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery at Dayton, Ohio.