Tara A. Boariu

Tara A. Boariu Obituary
Tara A. Boariu

Ellwood City

Tara A. Boariu, 32, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.

Born November 19, 1987, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of Terry "Turk" Boariu of Ellwood City and the late Laura Stoyanoff who passed away in 2018.

Tara graduated from Lincoln High School. She was a waitress at Hugger Muggers in New Castle. She was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan.

In addition to her father, survivors include her boyfriend, Qualin Davis; two sons, Azzure and Atavian; two grandmothers, Vonnie Boariu and Octavia Stoyanoff, all of Ellwood City; two sisters, Melissa Boariu of Ellwood City, and Lauren Miles of Virginia Beach; two half sisters, Dusti Henline of Florida, and Shanin Wilfong of Fombell; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be missed by many.

Tara was preceded in death by her mother and grandfathers, John Boariu and Jim Stoyanoff.

A celebration of Tara's life will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 6, 2020
