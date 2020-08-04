1/1
Terry L. Lowers
Terry L. Lowers

Fombell

Terry L. Lowers, 61, of Fombell, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Terry was born on September 27, 1958, in Ellwood City, to the late Gordon and Shirley (Wright) Lowers. He had attended Riverside High School. Terry had worked for many years for Bill Croup Electric and Wright Meat Packing. He was also a member of the Lillyville Church of God and the church's Praise Band. A talented musician, Terry played bass and sang for the Ameretta Band for over 30 years. He was a member of the MOOSE #93, Hungarian Home, Sons of Italy #608, and the Eagles Club, and was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by his daughter, Taryn Lowers of Ellwood City; his son, Colton Lowers of Fombell; his companion, Mindy Sheets of Fombell; his brother, Randy (Connie) Lowers of Fombell; and Dana (Rowlands) Lowers of Ellwood City.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. at the Lillyville Church of God pavilion with Pastor Dennis Arndt officiating. Those attending the service are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
