Thomas M. Chappell
Thomas M. Chappell

Chewton

Thomas M. Chappell, 59, of Chewton, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following complications of a heart attack.

Born October 28, 1960, in Ellwood City, Pa., he was the son of Donald M. and Barbara J. Davis Chappell.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Chewton. He was an active member of the Chewton Christian Church where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Chewton Polish White Eagles Club. Tom loved country life and sharing it with his dog Lilly. He was formerly employed at Medusa Cement and TMK Koppel Steel.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara J. Wallace Barr; a daughter, Jessica Chappell and her companion Bryan Hobel of Bessemer; grandson, Bryan Hobel III; four sisters, Carol Lechner of Chewton, Donna (John) Kozol of St. Augustine, Fla., Gayle Zeigler of West Pittsburg, and Patti (RB) Perry of Cypress, Texas; one brother, Bruce (Barb) Chappell of New Castle; and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was preceded in death by his father, and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Lechner and Larry Zeigler.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Tom Milnes officiating at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chewton Christian Church, 354 Oswald Street, Wampum, PA 16157.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Aug. 17, 2020.
