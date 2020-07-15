1/
Thomas M. White
Thomas M. White

Ellwood City

Thomas M. White, 73, of R.J. Schill Manor, Ellwood City, passed away at Quality Life Services, New Castle, on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Born in Ellwood City on December 23, 1946, Thomas was the son of the late George E. and Mary Long White. Thomas worked at US Steel, and later at the Ellwood City Hospital in maintenance.

Thomas is survived by his sister, Diana Campbell of Slippery Rock; his brother, David A. White of New Castle; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 15, 2020.
