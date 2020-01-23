Home

Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Church
Entombment
Following Services
Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum

Vincent C. Russo Jr.


1957 - 2020
Vincent C. Russo Jr. Obituary
Vincent C.

Russo, Jr.

Formerly of North

Sewickley Township

Mr. Vincent C. Russo, Jr., 62, of Scott Twp. passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence.

Vince was born on April 10, 1957, in New Castle to Vincent C. and Yolanda (Mercuri) Russo, Sr. of North Sewickley Twp. He is a member of the Riverside High School Class of 1975, and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Avionics with a Degree in Avionics. He taught Avionics at both the Allegheny County and Beaver County Airports. Recently Vince was a paid Treasurer for the New Castle Sons of Italy Lodge #1171. He is also a member of the Rockland Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, drag racing, cooking, playing his bass guitar, going to his camp in Kennerdell, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and most of all spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Cindy (Herr) Moran Russo, whom he married on May 19, 2006; his stepchildren, Benjamin (Lisa) Moran of Scott Twp. and Rachel Call of New Castle; his step-grandson, Ian Call; his sister, Cyndi (Steve) Kotuba of Ellwood City; his brother, Mark (Beth) Russo of New Castle and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Elaine (Fields) Russo, whom he married on October 25, 1980, and passed away on July 14, 2001.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Those attending the funeral mass are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday by 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions in Vincent's name may be made to the .
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020
