Violet E. Hennon
Formerly of
Wayne Township
Violet E. Hennon, 68, formerly of Wayne Township, passed away on October 19, 2020, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.
Violet was born on October 25, 1951, in Ellwood City, to Earl W. and Martha Eleanor Craven Hennon.
She attended Shenango and Wayne Township schools, graduating from Ellwood City in 1969.
Violet was the caregiver of her family, having lovingly and faithfully cared for her parents, sister, and niece whenever they were in need. Many cats and a few fortunate dogs also had the privilege of being loved and cared for.
An ardent Christian, Violet was a member of the New Castle Seventh-Day Adventist Church for over 40 years where she held various church offices during that time. She would've celebrated 50 years of membership in 2021. In earlier years, she attended Chewton Christian Church.
Reading, Bible study, crocheting, listening to country music, and spending time with her family were among Violet's favorite pastimes.
Though she lived quietly, Violet had a wonderful sense of humor that not everyone got to see. She was full of fun. Many is the time when one of her zingers made her family roar with laughter.
Nancy and Martha will forever cherish all the special times they shared with Violet; trips to the store, going to Forbush's, browsing the library, watching TV, discussing current events, games played together, retelling family stories, and so much more. Her ability to listen when there was a problem, offer sage advice, and sooth a hurting heart was unparalleled.
Violet is survived by her sister, Nancy Uber, and niece, Martha Uber.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Fred Uber.
Violet's love and companionship will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 12 p.m.until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Her Pastor, Jon Clayburn of the New Castle Seventh-Day Adventist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com