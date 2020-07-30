1/1
VIRGINIA "TOSS" JOHNSTON
Virginia 'Toss' Johnston

Formerly of Ellwood City

Virginia 'Toss' Johnston, 75, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of 49 years to Karl D. Johnston, Esq.; loving mother of the late Mark S. Johnston and sister of Teddy Fitzwater and Eugenia Kellner. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Ellwood City, Toss graduated as Salutatorian from Lincoln High School in 1961, and went on to attend IUP and Grove City College. Over the years she enjoyed collecting dolls and other collectible items.

In accordance with Toss's wishes services are private and have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.

In honor of Toss, donations may be made to the Salvation Army through their website at salvationarmyusa.org or to the Vietnam Veterans of America at vva.org.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 30, 2020.
