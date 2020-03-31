Home

Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222

WAYNE ALAN ARKWRIGHT

WAYNE ALAN ARKWRIGHT Obituary
Wayne Alan Arkwright

Ellwood City

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Wayne Alan Arkwright joined the Lord after a short battle with cancer at the age of 60.

Wayne was born in Ellwood City, on September 27, 1959, and attended Riverside High School (Class of 1977).

He is survived by his dogs, Lola and Molly; his wife, Sue; stepson David; his sisters, Elizabeth (Darlene) and Diane; nieces, Lori and Kimberly; a great-niece, Samantha and a great-great-nephew, Nolan.

Wayne loved to cook always sharing new recipes and food with friends and family. We will all miss his sometimes "dry" sense of humor, his passion for cooking, and his determination to accomplish his goals.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Arkwright and his father, Francis Arkwright.

The California Memorial Service will be announced at a later date due to coronavirus concerns.

Wayne will be missed by his co-workers at Safeway, family and friends.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 31, 2020
