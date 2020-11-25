1/1
WILLIAM D. TIMPANO
1939 - 2020
William D. Timpano

Wayne Township

William D. Timpano, 81, of Wayne Township, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 2:36 a.m.

Born in Ellwood City on June 4, 1939, Bill was the son of the late James and Thelma Foreman Timpano.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Glenna Young, whom he married on August 11, 1967. An auto mechanic, Bill owned and operated The Timpano Dodge Agency in Ellwood City and later Energy Auto Sales. An avid outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed hunting and camping. He also enjoyed flea-marketing.

In addition to his wife, Glenna, Bill is survived by his three children, Donald A. Timpano of Wayne Twp., Sharon (Ronald) Comstock Tomon Gwin of New Castle and Marvin W. Comstock of New Castle; two grandchildren, Gary (Amber) Tomon, Jr. and Tiffany Tomon; his four great grandchildren, Evelyn, Gary, Knox and Gavin Tomon and his brother, Edward (Jane) Timpano of Lewistown, Mont.

Private services were held at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport. Interment was in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
