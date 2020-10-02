1/1
William G. O'Brien
1929 - 2020
William G. O'Brien

Ellwood City

William G. O'Brien, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

Born November 1, 1929, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late George and Grace Stiefel O'Brien. He was married to Mary Joan O'Brien until her death on June 26, 2006.

Bill was a graduate of Lincoln High School, and a veteran serving four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the B & W in Beaver Falls after 37 years, working as the coal drawer inspector. An avid Steelers fan, he played football throughout his life, as a half-back playing for the semi-pro Bolt Busters in western PA. Bill enjoyed raising and flew homing pigeons since 12 years old. He trained horses and was a member of the Saddle Breed Horses Association. He loved to collect O-gauge trains. His most cherished times were spent with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Loraine (Larry) Baker of Slippery Rock Twp.; three sons, Patrick O'Brien of Ellwood, Jayme (Jan) O'Brien of Shenango, and David (Jenny) O'Brien of Toronto, Ohio; his brother, Robert O'Brien of Wampum; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his girlfriend, Mary Scott of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry, and four sisters, Blanche Young, Rosie Walker, Etta Hockenberry, and Clara Watson.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Pastor Tom O'Brien will officiate.

Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Concordia Hospice for their care.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
OCT
3
Interment
Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
