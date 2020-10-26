William 'Bill' J. ContinoEllwood CityWilliam "Bill" J. Contino, 73, of Ellwood City, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at The Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.Bill was born on March 29, 1947, in Ellwood City, to the late Bruno A. and Rose (Mundo) Contino. He graduated from Riverside High School with the class of 1965. Bill was the owner and operator of the William J. Contino Agency for many years, and most recently, 4 C's Flooring LLC. In his youth, Bill was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, and was very proud to have earned the rank as an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all, being with his family.He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Gasper) Contino, whom he married on June 15, 1968; his daughter, Jennifer Contino of North Sewickley Twp.; his son, Jeffery Contino of North Sewickley Twp.; his sister, Ann-Marie (Frank) Buda of Ellwood City; his brother, James Contino of Franklin Twp.; his father-in-law, Joseph Gasper of Ellwood City; his sisters-in-law, Sally Contino of Ellport, and Roberta (Jim) Adams of Ellwood City; his brother-in-law, Ron (Becky) Gasper of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Albert Contino.Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Holy Redeemer Church with Father Philip Farrell officiating. Interment will be at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Those attending the funeral Mass can meet at the funeral home by 9:20 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Club Hope Foundation at 237 Sixth Street, Ellwood City PA 16117.