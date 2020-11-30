1/1
William J. Strohecker
William J. Strohecker

Wampum

William J. Strohecker, 71, of Wampum, Big Beaver, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center. He was the son of the late Floyd and Gladys (Schroth) Strohecker and was born January 18, 1949, in Ellwood City.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda (Waldon) Strohecker; son, Floyd Strohecker of Wampum; daughter, Sarah Schultz and her husband James, Enon Valley; and grandchildren, Ciara Schultz, Camryn Schultz, and Alivea Jeffries.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and being with his grandchildren. He was a hunter, though he hadn't hunted for several years, and enjoyed keeping busy. He liked to be tinkering with things. He loved watching his favorite TV shows Gold Rush and North Woods Law. He liked the Steelers and liked watching NASCAR on TV. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Darlene Klinesmith and Barbara Strohecker, and brothers, Roy Strohecker and Ronald Strohecker.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service and Navy Honors at 5 p.m. at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, with Pastor Arndt officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending will be required to wear masks or face coverings and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
