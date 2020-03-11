|
|
Yolanda 'Goldie' Morgan
Wampum
Yolanda "Goldie" Morgan, 92, of Wampum, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice following a short illness.
Born October 4, 1927, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Jennie (Ferrante) Barracchini. She was married to James J. Morgan who died March 12, 1987.
Goldie taught CCD classes for many years at both St. Monica Parish in Wampum and Queen of Heaven in Koppel. She is a current member of Holy Redeemer Parish.
Survivors include four daughters, Ellen (David) McElwain of Orlando, Fla., Patti (David) Tritt of Ellwood City, Jennie (Tom) Edinger of Wampum, and Shawn (A.J.) Barto of Winter Garden, Fla.; two sons, James J. (Margot) Morgan of Wampum and Daniel E. Morgan with whom she resided; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The last of her family she was preceded in death by three sisters, a brother, and a grandson, Christopher Poloka.
A private Blessing Service will be held followed by interment in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Mar. 11, 2020