Aaron Michelle Martin
Fayetteville, NC - Aaron Michelle Martin of Fayetteville, NC passed away peacefully on August 27 from cancer in her hometown of El Paso, TX.
Aaron was born on May 21, 1983 and is survived by her two beautiful children, Richard (Brandon) Bunch, and Ava Noelle Martin.
In addition to her children, Aaron is leaving behind family that adored her for all of her kindness that she exuded while she was with them, to include her Aunt Adelia (Sissy) and her Mother-in-Law, Angela Blake. Aaron worked in customer service for a number of years and had a profound impact on anyone she came into contact with.
Aaron had a passionate love for nature and the serenity it invoked. She loved to relax and take in the views alongside her children wherever she found herself.
As we brace ourselves in preparation to live life without Aaron, we would like to remember a powerful quote by Paulo Coelho that states, "If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello."
We know that Aaron is no longer in pain and forever in peace with her husband and mother.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 1, 2019